It’s Time to Let Captain Okunbo Be!

There’s a willful mischief that’s been going on for a while now and it’s the fact that an oil magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, had his eyes on the Edo State governorship and those peddling this wholesome lies had strategically fouled the turf with it, so much that the quiet and unassuming businessman had been put on the defensive at the risk of his expansive business interests.

The truth, however, is that Captain Okunbo has neither publicly nor privately confided in anyone that he has his eyes on Edo’s number one seat. Therefore, wherever the wicked rumour emanated from, could be said to be a well-calculated attempt aimed at damaging mischief and deliberately so.

For someone, who is friend to the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki and brother to the former governor of the state and National Chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, if he had any interest in politics at all, it would be a conscious desire to see these two reconcile their differences in the collective interest of the state. Besides, he is generally known as an intentional peacemaker.

Captain Okunbo is a quiet, reserved and private individual, who enjoys his life more unnoticed than the undue attention the lies of an unfounded governorship ambition had wrought his way.

Even more disturbing is the potential danger that such destructive speculations pose to his businesses and their compliance agreements. Whoever has a problem with Captain Okunbo can seek to settle that without conjuring sheer lies, potent enough to harm his businesses. It’s that simple!