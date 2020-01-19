Bandits Kill Two in Kaduna Community

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two persons were reportedly killed at the weekend in an attack on Gora, a community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

Also, two others sustained varying degrees of injury in the attack, which occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

A resident, who spoke anonymously, said the attack took place at the community market when the bandits who arrived on motorcycles started shooting indiscriminately.

The resident explained that the bandits opened gunfire at the market, thereby causing pandemonium and forcing people to run for their dear lives.

According to the resident, two women were killed on the spot and three men sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

However, confirming the incident, Mr. Elias Manza, Chairman of the local government, said the attackers opened fire on some youths playing around the village market square on Friday evening.

Reports quoted him as saying that “the attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on the youth playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries”.

Manza said those injured had been taken to hospital for treatment, adding that normalcy has been restored to the area.

He said security operatives had been drafted to the community and advised the people to remain calm.

Manza warned against any form of a reprisal attack, adding that efforts were being made to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He called on the people of the area to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movement of person or group to security operatives.