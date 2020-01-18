Two Buildings Collapse in Lagos, Man Rescued from One 

Bennett Oghifo



First responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, yesterday, rescued a man trapped in a three storey building that collapsed at Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Shortly after, a two storey building collapsed at Agarawu axis of Lagos Island, but without casualty, according to the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu. He stated that “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that an old two-storey building collapsed as a result of lack of maintenance and structural instability.

“However, no life was lost and no injury was sustained at the scene of the incident. LRT, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, the Nigerian Police, LASAMBUS are responders at the scene of the incident. A recovery operation is ongoing.”

He said the man who was rescued at Okota had been taken to an undisclosed hospital and that he was expected to recover within a short time.

According to him, the two story building that collapsed in Lagos Island affected some buildings close to it and that there would be controlled demolition of sections of the building still standing.