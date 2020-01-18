Obaseki receives new ASPs in Edo, urges professionalism, security of lives, property

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has admonished the newly commissioned Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) cadets, who are indigenes of the state, to serve the country in love and fairness.

Governor Obaseki gave the charge when he received the newly commissioned ASP cadets who hail from the state on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor, who congratulated the new ASPs, urged them to prioritise professionalism as well as the security of lives and property of the country’s citizens.

Commending the officers for their zeal and commitment towards ensuring the safety of Nigerians, Obaseki said, “This is true patriotism and I am glad that we have young men and women who have decided to get into the Police Force to serve the country”.

The governor acknowledged that policing has its own challenges, urging the officers to contribute their quota in making the force much better.

“Policing has its challenges but these problems will not go if we accept that they have come to stay; the challenges can only be conquered if we address them with open minds.”

Governor Obaseki also expressed optimism that the officers would be successful and rise to the top, noting that they were selected to go through the Police Academy based on merit.

“It is not the amount of money you make but the quality of dedication and the extents of your commitment that will make you become an Inspector of Police. You are coming into the Police at a different era so use your youthful age to serve the country in love and fairness”.

The governor also advised the officers to be good ambassadors of the state and shun practices that would dent their images and that of the state they represent.

The leader of the team, Mohammed Hassan, commended the governor for his developmental strides, especially prioritising of youths’ empowerment.

Hassan reassured the commitment of his team members to serve the nation diligently.