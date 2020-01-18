Kiki Osinbajo Gets Her Man

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Kiki, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in love and has made it public. This week, she unveilled her boyfriend as she shared loved up photos on the social media. In a post on her Instagram page, Kiki revealed her relationship status to her fans and friends by sharing photos of herself and her man together. This made her the major attention on Instagram last Tuesday. The beautiful entrepreneur posted photos of them exploring Abuja with captions like “Amor”, “Choose you always” and a few other words.

Her post got showered with praises, prayers and good wishes from friends, family and well-wishers who expressed delight at the couple. Nigerians could not keep calm as they flooded her comment section. Some even insinuated wedding bell about to ring. Some reactions below: Ayplenty: “Wedding bell about to ring.” Midey_frosh: “If you have a good parent it will definitely reflect from you, nice one kiki…. I love you always, my 2020 bride to be.” Sharon.soft: “This joy that you have shall be permanent in Jesus name @kikiosinbajo.” Maiyeoluwakemi: “Small small pre-wedding picture.” Fola_richest: “Wedding bells are ringing.”

The photos showed Kiki and her boyfriend having fun together as they toured Abuja. The two went on hikes and rode big bikes. Two days earlier, she had posted throwback photos of them cutting her birthday cake together. She however replied a few of the comments with “Amen”. She further captioned a picture thus: “You know what I’m done, done, done.” According to reports, the young man goes by the name Hafeez Yaroson from the Yaroson Kaduna royal family who was once a big Hausa rapper.

When interviewed on a popular television a few years back before he became a full-time polo player, he revealed how his grandfather made him fall in love with music. Kiki, who is fondly admired by her followers on the social media is the second child of the vice president and CEO of Glam’d Africa Beauty House. The 26 year old is known to be a special kind of lady who despite her father’s fortune, chose to work very hard for her own money.

The fashion enthusiast is also an Instagram star known for sharing modeling shots and additional beauty oriented content with her close to 150,000 Instagram followers. Kiki has been able to carve a name for herself in the fashion world. She first began sharing fashion and beauty oriented content on the site in November of 2013. In addition to Instagram, she runs her own personal online shop at shopkonyin.com where she sells organic skin care products and other beauty supplies. She started the website in March of 2018.