I’m Open to Criticisms

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has called on the delegation of the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on tour of the state not to hide anything they see from Gombe to the world. The NUJ President is on a nationwide tour to interface with journalists in the country. The governor said, “as you go round to see what we are doing, feel free to criticize us as we are ready to make amends.” He stated that his idea of journalism is to set agenda and make government accountable especially to its promises to the people.

Governor Inuwa then stated that he was ready to support journalists to perform their duties effectively as well as ensuring their security and that of the generality of the people. Earlier, National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo told the governor that that the essence of his visit was to interface with journalists across the country and initiate ways of addressing their challenges. According to him, it has become very necessary to depart from the past where the leadership of the NUJ only visited the states during campaigns.

He then commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya over the efforts he is making towards revamping the education sector of the state as well as other infrastructural developments.