FMoH to Partner Health Professionals to Drive Institutional Strengthening

The Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission is set to embark on a programme which would enable health professionals in Diaspora bring their expertise and experience for capacity building, mentorship and provision of services through medical missions that would commence in 2019.

The Minister for State, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, disclosed this yesterday at the seven annual meeting of Nigerian-American Medical Foundation International (NAMFI) in Lagos with the theme: ‘NAMFI in 2019: Progress in Human Capital, Infrastructure Development and Sustainability.’

Mamora said the ministry in partnership with the stakeholders such as Healthcare Federation Nigeria (HFN), World Bank/IFC has developed and adapted the infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), National Policy on Public Private Partnership (NP4) guideline on PPP for the implementation in the health sector.

He also stated that due to the ease of investment in the sector, the ministry in collaboration with stakeholders developed the incentive policy guidelines.

He explained that the policy aims to drive investments into the healthcare industry in order to improve infrastructure, service delivery and the business climate, adding that this would result in economy of scale, reduction in operation costs for healthcare businesses, “as well as improvement in access to the latest medical technology and skills, thereby creating an environment for competitiveness, improved quality of care and scope of services.”

The minister who was represented at the event by the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Dr. Adedamola Dada, further remarked that the ministry is working to strengthen the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) through the one PHC per ward agenda, and operationalizing the basic healthcare provision fund which he noted has been approved by the National Health Account (NHA).

According to him, “There will be 50% Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) for all Nigerians at eligible primary and secondary healthcare facilities- National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Five percent for emergency medical treatment which has already been already approved by National Council on Health (NCH). 45 percent of the BHCP fund will go to essential drugs, consumables and vaccines, health facilities equipment, transportation and human resource. National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“In line with the federal government commitment to develop public health infrastructure and services, government is encouraging partnerships in the rehabilitation and modernisation of the Federal Tertiary Hospitals. There are various partnership various partnerships on-going in FTHIs for infrastructure development and services provision such as public private partnership-leasing, design, finance, build operate, manage and transfer, and incorporated joint ventures.

“It is expected that with the longterm partnering relationship between the public and private sector to deliver services, the public sector will focus on acquiring services at the most cost effective basis, rather than directly owning and operating assets. The private sector has more room to introduce innovation into the delivery of public sector services.”

The Attorney-at-Law, Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm, Kofo Dosekun, Esq who delivered a paper on; ‘The Law: Corporate Endowment and Infrastructure Development’ called for proper basic healthcare for the people, adding that government has invented a scheme on tax credit in order to encourage private companies to share the cost of infrastructure projects.

She said the tax credit can be great incentive for corporations to partner with government to make investments in the healthcare sector, which she noted is currently in distress in Nigeria.

“The scheme that encourages companies in the private sector to invest in the healthcare sector would bring positive impacts on the lives of Nigerians nationwide. Under such a scheme, tax credits could go to building hospitals, acquiring the necessary equipment, payment and training of staff. Under this scheme, the group should look at devising where companies can build hospitals, or provide equipment for hospitals in economically disadvantaged areas using the criterion on the road infrastructure scheme. They will not have to increase in the tax credit they are able to claim in a single year. This will encourage the private sector to invest healthcare in rural areas where access to healthcare is mostly needed.”