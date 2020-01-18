Edo South Rep, Uwadia, emerges Youth Parliament Minority Leader

A member of the National Youth Parliament representing Edo South Senatorial District, Hon. Daniel Uwadia, has emerged as Minority Leader of the parliament, ending over 11 years of Edo State’s quest for a principal office in the House.

Speaking after his emergence as a principal officer, Uwadia said, “I want to thank God for the success of the 1st sitting of the 4th Assembly of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, which was held at the Kano State House of Assembly, where I was nominated via consensus by the South-South caucus as the Minority Leader of the House.”

He continued, “I want to appreciate the tireless effort of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports towards organising a successful first sitting. I commend my amiable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mubarak for his courage and commitment to the progress of the parliament; also, the resilient chairman of the South-South caucus, Hon. Ouseibai and the entire members of the caucus for their unflinching support and encouragements. Lastly and most importantly my colleagues, Hon. Aderemi Abigail and Hon. Ijie Irene of the Edo State contingent for their love and support.”

Uwadia said, “Seeing as this is the first time Edo State is clinching a principal position since the creation of the parliament in 2008, I do not take this opportunity for granted and I pray the good Lord grants me wisdom to pilot the affairs of this office. God bless Nigeria youths, God bless Nigeria.”