Blaugrana Sports: Our Vision is to Help Others Live their Dreams

Globally, good spirited individuals and concerned responsible corporate citizens have made tremendous contributions towards making the human society healthier, peaceful, loving, progressive and sustainably prosperous with the youths as the target using sports – nowadays especially football as a platform.

In the light of this, Leslie Oghomienor, Chairman, Blaugrana Sports Group International, promoters of Barca Academy Group Nigeria and Sub – Saharan Africa and the representative of the Barca Family in Nigeria during the week in a chat with the media in Lagos, expressed the entire Blaugrana Sports Group family overwhelming excitement and joy in seeing that gradually, the organisation’s vision of helping others live their dreams and furthering their life mission was yielding excellent, inspiring, encouraging and highly motivating results.

Speaking on behalf of Blaugrana Sports, he said there was an amazing experience of joy and profound peace in the selflessness of helping others achieve their life goals, live their dream after effective self-discovery that would enable such individuals identify opportunities, explore and maximise such, in other to make meaningful progress that would live the world far better than they met it is what drives us.

He revealed that since the organisation started out in late 2016 with launching of the Barca Academy Group in 2017 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos, the organisation has supported various novel and noble initiatives in various sectors of the economy and strata of the society prominent among them is the 1000 Leaders Global Project Group, Neymar Jr. Five, Elite 96 Scholarship, FC Bulmaro and Asisat Oshoala Foundation to list just a few.

He further explained, “our excitement and further motivation today is that a tiny part of this vision of ours, Asisat Oshoala recently crowned African Football queen whose foundation for the promotion of female football was never seen in this light by us, ours is to enable her further the novel cause of improving the lives of others who may not have the parental ability support and the right guardiance.”

“My team and I are always very excited and elated when we see people we have encouraged and supported in our little way make meaningful upward movement in their chosen field or career like past scholars in FC Bulmaro, a young vibrant club making waves in the Nigerian football scenes, our students winning a global tournament the Americans or the Europeans never won and recently the African Queen of Football – Asisat Oshoala. Honestly, no amount of money is enough for the joy in us as a body. We are motivated and inspired to urge on. And that is our vision. Doing more in the years ahead is top in our agenda.”

Oghomienor used the opportunity to appeal to public football administrators to look beyond their self interests and politics and ensure that the ease of doing business policy of today’s government is felt in the sports industry to encourage more sustained corporate sponsors, investors and other stakeholders who are of high net worth and profile value for the sector.

Furthermore, he called for the improvement of already existing sporting arenas to world class standard and building of new ones so that in the nearest future Nigeria would have enough and best facilities to host international sport fiesta like the World Cup or Olympics.

“With proper management upgrading and maintenance of the existing facilities and erecting new ones where need be and those involved in the running of the sector expunged politics from their books of operational responsibility Nigeria is bound to be the giant she is in this area,” he said.

He further added that the organisation was putting plan in place to set up a scholarship scheme for female footballers below the age of 16 years. The complete approach on how to be a part of the programme would be made public soon.

He further appealed to individuals with the heart of gold to support sports development in order to help take a lot of gifted and talented children and youths who were ready to help themselves off the streets. This he believed would help curb youthful excesses that hurt society.