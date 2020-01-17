Yomi Casual Upgrades Fashion Line

Rebecca Ejifoma

Omoniyi Makun, fondly called Yomi Casual, loves positive investment, expansions and big dreams and this recently manifested with the upgrade of his fashion line.

This big dream recently attracted creme de la creme in the entertainment industry like Alex Ekubo, Oyin Alex, comedian AY, Uchemba, Ajebo, Sexysteel , Joewizaza, Zenco, Ike Ogbonna, Peggy Ovire, BBN Asogwa Alexandra, Ufoma McDermott, and Nigerian football striker, Odion Ighalo among others.

He launched his two storey building fashion office comprising eight rooms for fabrics, luggage, footwear, clothing and all wears. From the raw material to the finished goods can be provided at his line.

Other unique features his outlets explore are: laundry department, game house, VIP lounge for relaxation, film house to pass time if the traffic is lingering.

“We are ready for clients. This fashion line is home away from home. I know women won’t like this but it is like home,” he enthused.

On the realisation of his dream, Yomi Casual pointed, “I’m long due for this; this whole space, renovation has been something have always wanted. One spot in two years is stagnation”.

Now, with the cluster of celebrities that graced his occasion, artistes like and a host of others, who applauded Yomi Casual for going beyond the usual every time he comes out with a new fashion style, it was a plan well tailored and embroidered.

Ekubo expressed: “This investment is amazing and magnificent. Yomi has blown us away again. It is beautiful. I must say.”

On how the Nigerian market welcomes home-made product, the artiste said, “I support only made-in-Nigerian products. Those who follow me on Instagram and other social media pages know me well. I encourage our designers, shoe makers and designers. We have to learn to support ourselves and grow our naira to help boost our economy”.

He further encouraged those frowning at made-in-Nigerian products to wake up. “No sentiments. Our designs are taking centre stage in the world. Is it until these foreign brands hijack our Ankara and designs that we would wake up?”

Ekubo, who couldn’t stop lauding the praises of Nigerian designers, maintains that these young designers are doing brilliantly well. “Everywhere I look, I see Karly Couture, Yomi Casual, Kacy Porch. They are all doing extremely well”.

He, however, lent a succinct word to upcoming designers. “Forward is forward. Your speed doesn’t matter. Keep moving. One day, people will recognise and appreciate you for what you are doing. Believe in yourself”.