Scale up Actions to Tackle Rapid Urbanisation Challenges, FG Tells Stakeholders

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

In view of the increasing challenges and opportunities occasioned by rapid urbanisation, the federal government has urged stakeholders to scale up actions and leverage on the technical expertise that development partners at both national and global levels could lend to the process.

The Minister of States for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, made the appeal in Abuja yesterday at a sensitisation forum of lands, housing and urban development multilateral programmes and tenth session of the World Urbanisation Forum (WUF 10).

According to him, “I will begin by reiterating that the rapid urbanisation being experienced in our world today is one of the most significant and life-changing processes of these present times.

“Its scale and dimension have severe significant social, cultural, economic and environmental consequences that have impacted on all spheres of our lives in one way or the other.

“In the face of the increasing challenges and opportunities brought about by this phenomenon, it is equally important for us to scale up actions, and leverage on the technical expertise and support that development partners at both national and global levels can lend to the process. A lot laudable advantages arise from working together.”

Aliyu stated that the sensitisation forum key multilateral programmes of collaboration in the built sector, adding that it also presents an opportunity to collectively review our preparations for the forthcoming 10th World Bank Forum holding in Abu Dhabi in February.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works and Housing, Mohammed Bukar, said the sensitisation forum was intended to provide useful guidance to delegates to the impending 10th session of the WUF.