Qatar Airways Unveils New Destinations

Qatar Airways said it will add eight new destinations to its network from Doha later this year. The Middle Eastern carrier would begin twice-weekly flights to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan – formerly known as Astana – on 30 March, followed by a service to Almaty, also in Kazakhstan, on 1 April. The Almaty route would initially be operated twice weekly, rising to four frequencies a week from 25 May.

Thrice-weekly flights to Cebu in the Philippines would begin on April 8, and a daily service to Ghanaian capital Accra one week later. A thrice-weekly service to Trabzon in Turkey would be launched on 20 May, and the Oneworld member would begin operating five frequencies a week to Lyon in France on 23 June. Angolan capital Luanda would join Qatar’s network on 14 October, with a four-times-weekly service, and the addition of a five-times-weekly service to Siem Reap in Cambodia will follow on 16 November. Cirium schedules data showed that none of these eight destinations are served from Doha by any other airline.