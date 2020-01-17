Police Confirm Killing of 14 by Bandits in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have confirmed that bandits killed 14 people in Babban Rafi village of Gunmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

However, residents of the area claimed that the bandits who arrived at the village in the early hours of Tuesday on motorbikes and wielding AK 47 rifles, killed over 25 people.

The bandits shot sporadically and killed many people, while others scampered for safety.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, a Superintendent of Police, said only 14 people were killed.

He said in a statement that “Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of fourteen (14) people following an attack on the remote village of Babban Rafi in Gummi LGA near Danko in Kebbi State.

“The attack occurred on the 15th of January, 2020 where a large number of armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi State stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically, a situation that resulted to the death of 14 people.

“Combined teams of PMF/CTU/FSARS attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with men from “Operation Hadarin Daji” mobilised to the area with a view to trailing the perpetrators for arrest and to also avoid further attack on neighbouring villages.”