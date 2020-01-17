Obaseki, security chiefs meet, strategise to combat farmer-herder clashes in Edo

…CP confirms reduction in crime rate

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that his administration is firming up strategies with relevant security agencies to tackle cases of farmer-herder clashes in the state.

The governor spoke to journalists after the Security Council meeting, held with the state’s security chiefs and other stakeholders at Government House, in Benin City.

Obaseki further reaffirmed the state government’s commitment towards improving the state’s security architecture in order to protect the lives and property of Edo citizens and residents.

Governor Obaseki, who urged citizens to support security agencies to combat crime in the state, said the meeting was a platform to review the security situation in Edo State.

He said, “We have had extensive consultation. We have 1,234 crime cases on record, out of which 850 are considered serious; we have spent time reviewing and doing in-depth analysis on the incidents and categories of crime, as well as the area it’s concentrated. Over the yuletide period, crimes in Edo were significantly reduced”.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta said through the collaborative efforts of security agencies, the state has experienced a significant drop in criminal activities.

On the farmer-herders clash, which led a sad incident in Sobe, he disclosed that the security agencies have agreed to have an extended security council meeting to meet with those concerned in other to prevent such killings in future.

“We know that this is the time and period of movement of cows and people around, we are putting strategy on ground to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

On the case of a teacher kidnapped recently, he said, “The teacher has been released and reunited with her family. We thank the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu for his support as the helicopter he approved for surveillance in the state led to the release of the victim. All the security agencies have agreed to work together in ensuring Edo State remains crime free”.

Jimeta assured the people of Edo State that security agencies will do their best to ensure a peaceful election across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, adding, “All of us have agreed to work together with more synergy and put in place very broad strategies to ensure the election is free and fair”.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Prof. Oluyinka Omorogbe noted that the Ministry of Justice is working vigorously to attain a 50 percent decongestion of inmates in correctional centres.

“Our principle activity is prosecution. We are working hard to ensure all cases are dealt with promptly. The security council has mandated us to protect citizens’ right, urging us to report to it every month and ensure those awaiting trials are not unduly held behind bars. We are also to ensure decongestion through all the different legal ways and means that exist.”