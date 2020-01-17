Kano High Court Remands Two Internet Fraudsters

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State High Court presided by Justice Hadiza Suleiman thursday remanded the duo of Bashir Kashim and Mustapha Saleh in correction service centre for alleged internet fraud.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two separate charges contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendants, who are alleged to be members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters operating at No. 282 H/C Hotoro area quarters, are allegedly involved in duping the unsuspecting public of their hard earned money.

It was also revealed that the defendants claimed to be students who are living above their known sources of income by driving exotic cars and living ostentatious lifestyle while hiding under the guise of being a Bureau Change operators.

One of the charges read: “That you Bashir Kashim around September 2019 in Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court, did commit an unlawful act to wit: conducted a financial transaction on behalf of one Ade which in fact involved the proceeds of an unlawful activity, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 7(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 7(2)(b) of the same Act.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Michael Ojo, asked the court for a date for the commencement of trial.

The defence counsel, M. M Sani, prayed the court to hear their motion for bail application but the judge said she couldn’t attend to it today (yesterday).

Justice Suleiman remanded the defendant in the correctional services centre and adjourned the matter to January 28, 2020, for hearing.