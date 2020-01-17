Afolayan Commences Shooting of New Movie

Vanessa Obioha

Last weekend, prolific filmmaker Kunle Afolayan packed his cast and crew to Obafemi Awolowo University in Osun State for the shooting of his new movie ‘Citation’. The movie tells the story of a 23 year-old postgraduate student Moremi who has to devise a way to fend off the sexual advances by her lecturer. It was the filmmaker’s way of creating awareness on the different forms of violence against women in the private and public sector.

Prior to the commencement of the shooting which will span six weeks, Afolayan unveiled the cast that will be featured in the film in a press conference. They are a mix of Nollywood’s veterans and new raves and include Sadiq Daba, Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Yomi Fash-Lanso. Gabriel Afolayan, Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, Haitan-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ivorian theatre actor Bienvenu Neba among others.

Playing the lead character Moremi is Temi Otedola, the youngest daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

Afolayan said he selected her to play the role because of her zest.

“I have seen Temi on CNN many times. I follow her on Instagram and I wondered where she gets the time and energy to do all of that. She is very active, being creative with her fashion. She is a young girl with so much zeal to do something for herself and by herself. That’s what I stand for as well. She is very creative and very talented,” he remarks.

For the 23 year-old fashion and lifestyle blogger, the opportunity was a golden one.

“I have always been a fan of Afolayan’s movies so when the opportunity came, I jumped on it. But the process was not easy. I have to audition for a month and pushed to be sure that the role was meant for me and I do justice to the character on screen. I have been in constant discussion with Afolayan since August. That’s to show the intense work we put in it.”

‘Citation’ is also sponsored by the Ford Foundation and will see the film shot in three different countries, Nigeria, Cape Verde and Senegal. The movie is written by Afolayan’s longtime screenwriter Tunde Babalola, and has veteran production designer Pat Nebo and popular make-up artist Lola Maja-Okojevoh on board.