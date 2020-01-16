Western Digital Demonstrates Industry 8TB SuperSpeed Ptototype

Emma Okonji

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020), Western Digital Corporation showcased new innovations in its extensive lineup of storage solutions built for every consumer use, including a demonstration of the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized, portable SSD prototype, featuring a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface.

The company also released the 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C drive for smartphones and laptops.

Western Digital’s unmatched portfolio offers a range of storage solutions for everything from mobile to highly specialized performance drives. At CES 2020, Western Digital showed its consumer storage solutions from its G-Technology, SanDisk, WD and Western Digital brands.

According to the global technology storage company, with the groundbreaking SanDisk 8TB SSD Prototype, Western Digital would continue its legacy of technology milestones, as it demonstrates the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps portable SSD. Inspired by consumers’ desire to capture rich content and keep it with them, Western Digital continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with an 8TB SSD prototype. Combining its expertise in flash memory with skillful design, the company continues to be at the forefront of developing revolutionary solutions that keep up with and surpass today’s consumer needs. Western Digital also showcased its extensive lineup of portable SSDs available at CES 2020.

According to the company, the SanDisk brand was able to release its newest dual connector drive that works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.

The All-metal, high-capacity drive allows consumers to capture more photos and videos, and easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers.

Designed to fit on a keychain, the drive offers massive space in a tiny form factor so consumers have extra storage for content whenever they need it. The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this calendar quarter.

The WD Black portfolio provides the performance, capacity and reliability that allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits. Five gaming solutions from the WD Black lineup will be shown, including: WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD, the industry’s first game drive to feature a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface. The WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD is now available, the company said in a statement.

Two Xbox-licensed drives, the WDmBlack P10 Game Drive for Xbox One and WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox One are also available now.

The two drives come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial membership.

It also showcased the ibi, which is a smart photo management device from SanDisk that offers consumers local storage that works like a personal cloud for photos and videos. Features include a companion app, which allows consumers to wirelessly connect their phone for automatic back up with an intuitive interface to help people seamlessly collect, organize and privately share their photos and videos.