To Promote Healthy Living, Rufus Obi Chemists Births in Magodo

Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to promote healthy living and curb high disease prevalence among residents of Lagos State, Rufus Obi Chemists has opened its 11th branch in Magodo area of the state.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos last Sunday, the Chief Operating Officer, Rufus Obi Chemists and Co. Limited, Dr. Amen Eghomwanre said the 24 hour chemist will, in addition to providing core pharmaceutical services, focus on health and wellness through the provision of vitamins, nutrition products, and other disease prevention materials.

He said: “With this launch, we have been able to address issues around accessibility of pharmaceutical products to Magodo residents. Residents will get affordable, safe and genuine products from us. Rufus Obi Chemists is the sole franchise for General Nutrition Corporation (GNU) business in Nigeria, and we have been able to subsidise the products to up to 80 per cent so that even to poor can afford them.

“Our focus is to prevent diseases, as well as tackle them. We believe an ounce of prevention is better than a pounce of cure. Instead of pumping people with products when the damage has been done, there have products for prevention. We intend to support Nigerians in meeting their fitness goals,” he said.

Eghomwanre, who spent 13 years with GSK before joining forces with his wife, Chidinma Obi-Eghomwanre, to grow Rufus Obi Chemists, said the organisation also plans to engage in lots of corporate social activities in Magodo and environs to create health and wellness awareness, and provide free health services, which include health screening, medical outreaches, free drugs distribution to the elderly, among others.

The healthcare advocate said: “In this facility, which will also serve as our corporate head office, we have employed five pharmacists, eight biochemists, accountants, administrators, and other support staff.

“We have a pharmacy quarter because we will be open 24 hours every day. People fall ill at night, so there should be somewhere they can access pharmaceutical services no matter the time.”

One of the residents of Magodo, and the Managing Director, Encore Imperial Limited, Tola Olujoka, said many residents have been clamouring for a facility like this, as healthcare facilities were not readily available in the neigbhourhood.

“Whoever put this together should be commended. Our children, the elderly, and other residents will no longer travel out of the estate to get drugs and nutritional supplements. This is very accessible, and we all love it,” he said.