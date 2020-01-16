Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper, 17 Others in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Men of the operatives of Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper in Tsaragi town in Edu Local Government area of the state.

Also, arrested, according to the command, were one Jamiu who allegedly mudered his friend and 16 others for allegedly matcheting a policeman on duty in Ilorin, the state capital.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kayode Egetokun, said all those arrested committed the alleged crimes in different parts of the state.

According to him, “The suspected kidnapper, Adamu Alhaji Bawa, was an indigene of Katsina State who ran to Kwara for cover after he committed the crime.”

Egetokun explained that the suspect that murdered his friend also committed the alleged crime in Lagos and relocated to Kwara State.

He noted that the other 16 suspects who are land grabbers were arrested at Egbejila in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state where they went on rampage and disposed people of their valuable.

The commissioner said the suspects while on rampage matcheted a policeman who was at the area to discharge his lawful duty.

Egetokun maintained that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigations are completed.

When asked, the suspected kidnapper from Katsina State denied the allegations of kidnapping levelled against him.

He said his parents had since relocated from Katsina to Kwara State, and that he was arrested in Tsaragi area of the state after attending a village market to purchase food items for his family.

He urged the police to closely check the facts of his case and ensure justice is done, pleading that he should be released him in order to take care of his ailing mother.