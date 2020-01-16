Ogun to Ensure Uniformity in School Curricula

In a bid to ensure academic excellence, the Ogun State Government is set to unify the education curricula in all secondary schools in the state.

Mrs Ronke Soyombo, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, made this known on Thursday at a training workshop for selected teachers in the state.

Soyombo said that the uniformity would ease assimilation on the part of the students, reduce stress of merging various curricula and ease learning.

“It has come to our notice that many at times, the difference in the various curricula, most often than not, confuses the students which affects their performance at the terminal stage.

“It is pertinent to note that education is about learning and acquiring knowledge, but it is a provision to all our people to serve as bedrock to national development,’’ she said.

Soyombo, however, noted that the state government remained unabated in providing the wherewithal for sustainable education in the state.

In her remarks, Mrs Abosede Ogunleye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the state, said the training was appropriate.

Ogunleye added that teachers were meant to learn trending methodologies that would help them communicate better with their students and accentuate learning in line with acceptable standards as practised the world over.

“Aside from motivational strategies ranging from prompt payment of salaries, running cost grants and monthly subvention, training and retraining of teaching and non-teaching personnel is also a valuable pointer that the present administration recognises and values all teachers,’’ she said.

The permanent secretary charged the participants at the training to teach positively to affect lives forever as the purpose of education was learning to know. (NAN)