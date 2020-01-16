Obaseki Signals Readiness to Host Edo Sports, Lights Festival Torch

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Governor Godwin Obaseki Wednesday, lit the state’s sports festival torch in Benin City to signal the final stage of readiness to host the 3rd Edo State Sports Festival.

In a ceremony held at Government House, the governor remarked that it was his pleasure and honour to light up the Edo 2020 Sports Festival Torch before handing it over to the state Deputy Governor Mr. Philip Shaibu who also transferred same to the Chairman of the state’s Sports Commission, Mr Dudu Orumen.

Orumen is to lead the sports team on a tour of the state with the festival flame.

Speaking from the sideline, Shaibu charged athletes in the state to compete for a place in all the activities lined up for the third Edo State Sports Festival.

He noted that the hosting of the 3rd Sports Festival would help to produce a physically strong, fit and active team to face other 35 states of the federation in the forthcoming National Sports Festival scheduled to hold from March 20th to April 4th.

Also in his remarks, Chairman of the state Sports Commission, said the torch will be taken round the state within two days beginning from today.

He said Igarra, Auchi and Agenebode are among the major towns in Edo North to be visited by the festival team in the sports festival scheduled to begin February 10 and close February 16, 2020.

The state sports festival, according to the sports commission chairman is designed to fully test sports facilities and prepare the ground and as well confirm the readiness of the state for the 2020 National Sports Festival to be staged in Benin.