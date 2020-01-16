Obaseki mulls trailer parks in Oluku, Aviele, Okpella, others

… as Edo govt, FRSC synergise to check traffic offences on highways

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there are ongoing plans to partner with corporate organisations for the construction of trailer parks in strategic spots across the state, including Ehor, Aviele, Oluku and Okpella, to ease traffic congestion.

He also assured of his administration’s commitment to improving the state’s security architecture, noting that the state government will collaborate with Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in the Edo State to address traffic infractions on major roads and highways across the state.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received the new Edo FRSC sector commander, Henry Benamaisia, who was in Government House, Benin City, on a courtesy visit.

“The long-term solution to traffic issues in the state is to have mass transit system for the city as part of our new urban planning. We are to look for ways and areas to establish a mass transit system to enable our people move without hindrances within the state so as to carry out their daily businesses,” Obaseki added.

The governor said his administration is concerned about the safety of motorists and commuters on the highway, adding that collaborating with FRSC is important to put activities of traffic offenders on highways in check.

Obaseki said “We are concerned about road safety on our highways, especially dealing with criminal activities. You are part of our security arrangement in the state; you need to work with us to provide intelligence to help us beef up response in checking such crimes.”

Governor Obaseki noted that the collaboration will include identifying solutions to critical traffic problems and working with the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) in improving the experience of commuters in the state.

“We will also collaborate with you on training government drivers to ensure they are efficient and able to deliver on their responsibility”.

In his response, Edo State Sector Commander of FRSC, Henry Benamaisia, thanked the governor for his tremendous support to the FRSC, which has helped the command function effectively, adding, “I want to appreciate you for the numerous people-oriented projects your government has executed and is still dispensing to the good people of Edo State.”