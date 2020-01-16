NCC Lauds Sweden’s ICT Capacity Development Initiatives

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently hosted the Swedish Ambassador to ECOWAS, Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria, Carl Michael Grans, in Abuja.

Discussions at the meeting focused on enhancing ICT capacity development and broadband penetration in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, while receiving the ambassador, noted that the meeting was based on the commission’s assessment of the offer for capacity development and focus of the Swedish Programme for ICT Development in Emerging Regions (SPIDER), a dedicated programme instituted to provide capacity building in emerging markets.

Danbatta, said the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) had earlier trained some Nigerians, adding that further collaboration to build capabilities of Nigerians on ICT will increase human resources and capacity in the ICT sector towards deepening broadband penetration.

The EVC stated that further capacity building of Nigerians on ICT tools and skills would start with agencies in the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE) in the context of train-the-trainer arrangement, and the beneficiaries in the agencies would proceed to train other Nigerians.

Danbatta, thanked the Swedish government for the capacity building programmes and reiterated that one of the priorities of the Nigerian government was to facilitate the migration of millions of Nigerians out of poverty traps through ICT capacity development, skill impartation and effectively driving the digital economy processes.

“We hope that the Embassy will continue to facilitate this kind of intervention to NCC and other agencies of government in Nigeria and Africa, and we also hope to benefit from the wealth of experience especially of Sweden, being a leading broadband market,” Danbatta said.

Responding to the EVC, Grans said: “5G technology and Internet of Things (IoT) are crucial to transforming the industry and production in a way that can’t really be seen yet, but a digital revolution is really imminent worldwide”. Grans acknowledged that Nigeria is ready for the digital revolution considering the approval given to conduct 5G tests recently.”