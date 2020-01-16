NBF’s Series Boxing Resumes as Lagos Bombers Host Delta Force

After recording an impressive 5-3 away win over De Rocks of Abeokuta in Week 3 of the on-going Season 1 of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Series Boxing, Lagos Bombers will try to consolidate their position this weekend as the play hosts to another tough opponents, Delta Force in Week 4

The innovative boxing tournament is scheduled to hold on Saturday at the Brai Ayenote Boxing Gymnasium, National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

De Rocks of Abeokuta will tangle with Sea Warriors in a reverse fixture on Sunday January 19, 2020 in what promises to be another trilling encounter. Their first meeting on Dec, 8, 2019 ended 5-3 in favour of the Sea warriors.

Delta Force boxers are on a revenge mission to Lagos as they were walked over by Lagos Bombers on December 7, 2019 when the South-south pugilists failed to honour their bouts even as hosts. That earned the Lagos team all eight points on offer.

With the walk over against Delta Force of Asaba and the 5-3 defeat of De Rocks of Abeokuta and a 4-4 draw with Sea Warriors in Week 2, Lagos Bombers is likely going to approach this weekend’s bout with all seriousness to maintain their 80 per cent record in the series.

But against a never-say-die opponent in Delta Force, anything can still happen.

Meanwhile, Sea Warriors Coach, Balogun Ajao Tolani, has boasted that his boxers will not let go this weekend having put their 3-5 week 3 loss to Delta Force behind.

Balogun said Sea Warriors will once again prove their superiority over De Rocks on Sunday by clinching all the eight points at stake.

However, Vice president of the Nigeria Boxing Referees Association, Rasaq Oyadiran, an AIBA referee/ judge, has commended the Lt Gen. Kenneth Minimmah (rtd) led Nigeria Boxing Federation Executive Committee for coming up with the Series.

He said will not only improve the quality of Nigerian boxers but will go a long way in improving the sport in the country.

Oyadiran also gave special thanks to the Chairman of the Nigeria Series Boxing, Azania Omo-Agege, for devoting his time for the programme by coming down regularly for the event not minding the fact that he is based in Abuja.