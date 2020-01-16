Elumelu Donates Technology Centre to Ambrose Ali University

Peter Uzoho

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has donated a multi-purpose information technology centre to his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University (AAU).

Through the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of UBA, Elumelu championed the construction of the state-of-the-art multi-purpose information technology building, which would benefit the students of AAU in Ekpoma, Edo State.

A statement yesterday by the foundation explained that the the hall, to be named The Tony O. Elumelu Multipurpose Hall, was furnished with computers, desks and chairs, measures 839 square meters and has adjoining offices and conveniences.

The multipurpose hall was formally handed over to the institution, at a ceremony attended by members of the university’s governing council and staff, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo.

Speaking about his motivation, Elumelu said: “Education is crucial to Nigeria’s human capital – whether our young people join our national institutions, the private sector or, as I did, take the entrepreneurial path, no one can afford to be cut off from the digital world.

“It has been a personal mission to ensure that the hall was delivered to specification, for the benefit of the students at the AAU.

“Success brings with it the duty to give back, and I am just grateful that I am now in a position to meaningfully help the next generation.”

Speaking at the ceremony, UBA’s Directorate Head, South Bank, Mr. Chris Ofikulu, who represented the UBA Group Chairman, highlighted the contribution of UBA, through its foundation, to education and development across Africa.

“As a pan-African bank, operating in 20 countries across our continent, UBA is committed to being a socially responsible institution, and a role model for businesses in Africa.

“The UBA Foundation actively promotes the socio-economic improvement of the communities in which UBA operates, with a particular emphasis on development in the areas of “Education, Environment, and Economic Empowerment”.

“We believe in intervening and building capacity within communities, facilitating projects that will act as catalysts for social and economic development,” he added.

Ofikulu explained further that, “Tony Elumelu is a product of this great university and is conscious of the need to give back and there is no substitute for world class educational infrastructure, and this is what has informed the construction of these facilities, that will help equip the future leaders of our great nation Nigeria.”

Commenting on the donation, Onimawo, who expressed gratitude towards the gesture by the UBA Group Chairman, noted that one of the most pressing needs of the university in 2020 had been met, and thanked UBA and Elumelu.

He challenged students to make proper use of the facilities provided by UBA, and to ensure that they emerge great leaders and mentors like Elumelu, whose commitment to catalysing entrepreneurial growth across Africa, through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and institutionalising African philanthropy, had created a strongly positive role model.

“We at Ambrose Ali University are so proud of our son, Tony Elumelu and every time we see him doing good across Africa, we feel joy and accomplishment,” said Onimawo.