Delta Uncovers Alleged Plot against Okowa’s Administration

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has alleged that there were plans in certain quarters to unleash an orchestrated campaign of calumny to distract the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, from the ‘Stronger Delta’ development agenda of his administration.

Addressing journalists at the state Ministry of Information in Asaba, the commissioner said those behind the ‘devious plans against the government have engaged the services of fake journalists, bloggers and other social media rats’ who have been peddling baseless rumours about some members of the Okowa’s government as well as their families and relations.

Aniagwu, however, stressed that the state government would not be distracted but remain focused on diligently “carrying out infrastructural projects, including the construction of schools, hospitals, roads and drainages as well as strengthening the various intervention agencies like DESOPADEC, the Delta State Capital Development Agency and the Warri/Uvwie and Environs The commissioner said: “We cannot be distracted; this government is determined to deepen the process of ensuring a stronger stateand , we will keep on the right track. We are in a democracy; we won’t attempt to shut out anybody. However, asking Governor Okowa to come out to name his successor is not only politically naive but unfair, unreasonable and unfortunate.”

He advised Deltans to be wary of the activities of those “who chose to progress in error,” but to instead join hands with the government in its developmental efforts, saying well-meaning individuals are welcome to support through intervention in building vital infrastructures such as rehabilitation and construction of schools since the government cannot do it alone.

The information commissioner, who was flanked by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, said Okowa has kept faith with the people through the committed execution of the electoral promises, saying: “There was no doubt Delta State is in the hands of God in the light of the peaceful atmosphere across the state, which is crucial for meaningful development.”

Aniagwu, who described as baseless rumours that Okowa suspended some civil servants reportedly employed at the wee hours of the Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan administration, advised politicians desirous of contesting the 2023 election to play by the rules instead of seeking avenues to distract Okowa and members of his administration.