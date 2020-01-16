Buhari Leads Nigerian Delegation to UK-Africa Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead the Nigerian delegate to the UK-Africa Investment Summit, holding in London next week Monday.

The summit will bring together British and African businesses to harness the huge potential of the continent when it comes to trade – including through infrastructure, agriculture, enterprise and technology.

It is expected to create new lasting partnerships to deliver more investment, jobs and growth to benefit people and businesses across Africa and the UK.

Hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit is a great opportunity to highlight and discuss trade and investment relations for both the UK and Nigeria.

Other African countries would also be looking to promote their investment offers.

The summit, which is the largest Africa investment event outside of Africa, is expected to host over 1,500 from over 30 African countries, where the Nigerian delegation will have the chance to engage investors on business environment issues and to emphasise Nigeria’s commitment to continuing to improve conditions for doing business, as recognised in its steady climb up the World Bank’s Doing Business index from 146th to 131st in last October’s report.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, who will also attend a reception hosted by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In advance of the Summit, the UK Government through the Department for International Development, worked with the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to develop a new Nigeria Investment Guide, which will be launched at the summit. The guide will help investors understand the opportunities and find out about the Nigerian organisations, processes and services in place to help make the most of them.

Announcing the summit in Lagos this week, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Harriet Thompson, said: “The UK-Africa Investment Summit is a major opportunity to support growth, development and job creation in Nigeria, including President Buhari’s commitment to expanding agriculture and manufacturing.

“Nigeria will be highly visible: the only country to participate in every Africa Investment Summit (AIS) event, and Nigeria’s companies will be out in force: one in seven of the African companies attending will be Nigerian.”