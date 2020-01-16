Boko Haram Frees Five Abducted Aid Workers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Boko Haram insurgents affiliated to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have freed abducted aid workers.

The aid workers were abducted by terrorists on December 22, 2019 along Monguno-Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

The workers, two females and three males, were kidnapped after a gang of gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their vehicle.

The release of the workers was facilitated by the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives in collaboration with the military and intelligence services.

Those rescued are: Mrs.Jennifer Samuel Ukumbong (Alliance for International Medical Action, (ALIMA); Mr. Asabe Cletus Musa, Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Mr. Adamu Auwal Ozeshi; Mr. Arthur Ibojekwe Chima (Solidarity International) and Mr. George Danbaba Michael (International Organisation for Migration, IOM).

When contacted, the spokesperson of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunaya confirmed the development and added that they aid workers are in good health and are being debriefed as appropriate, according to PRNigeria.