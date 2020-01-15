Osinbajo: Why Presidency is Developing Life-changing Infrastructure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the federal government will continue to implement game-changing infrastructure projects around the country to connect the nation’s economic zones and drive economic development.

The Vice President further noted that most of the signature projects of the administration, including the Lagos-Kano Rail, Mambilla Hydro Plant, Second Niger Bridge, amongst others would be completed during the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Osinbajo stated this in Kano State on Monday during a one-day working visit to the state to commission some notable infrastructural projects by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Speaking at an interactive session with leaders and stakeholders at the State Government House, Vice President noted that “one of our signature projects is the Lagos-Kano rail, which has gone now as far as Abeokuta, and we are hoping that we will be able to complete the Lagos-Kano rail in the shortest possible time.

“We expect that the infrastructure projects of the Federal Government, including the Mambilla Hydropower plant, the Second Niger Bridge and several others will be completed in our second term. We hope we are able to complete as many as possible before the end of our term.”

Speaking further on the position of the federal government in providing the necessary infrastructure to drive economic development, Osinbajo said infrastructure was central to the agenda of the Buhari’s administration in all sectors.

“There is no question at all that for President Muhammadu Buhari, infrastructure is key. Infrastructure is key to anything that we intend to do. It is key to resolving most of the pending issues that confront our country, especially the economic issues.

“We need to be able to connect the economic zones of Nigeria. We need to be able to connect the South, the South-South, the South-East, the South-West to the North. All the zones of this country have to be connected in order to realise the economic objectives that we set for ourselves.”

“In a few years, as a matter of fact, in two budget circles, we invested about N2.7 trillion on capital alone, which is the highest in the history of the country despite the fact that we are earning almost 60 per cent less than previous governments.”

Osinbajo also said addressing poverty problems in the country remains one of the major issues adding that the federal government under President Buhari is focused and committed to reversing the situation significantly.