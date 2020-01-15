Obaseki’s road projects open up economic opportunities in Edo rural communities

Residents in rural communities across Edo State have continued to pour encomiums on the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for the spread of infrastructural development to unlock economic opportunities in different parts of the state.

Residents along Irue-Oke-Uhiere Road in Uhunmwode Local Government Area hailed the governor for the construction of the 39km road after it was abandoned for over four decades, adding that the road opens a new vista of life for them.

A transporter, Kelly Evbuomwan, said the road project in the area has improved socioeconomic activities of residents, with the project translating to more businesses for motorists and farmers in the area.

John Imarue, a farmer said the road has made it easy for farmers to move their produce from the farms to markets in urban centres.

Another farmer, Philomena Omorogbe, said the road project has improved livelihoods of farmers who in the past suffered losses as a result of difficulty accessing their farms.

Omorogbe commended the Godwin Obaseki-led government for keeping to the promise made during the 2016 campaigns in the area.

Ralph Okun, a resident in one of the communities in Owan West LGA, applauded the Edo State Government for giving priority attention to infrastructural development in rural areas, which he said are catalysts to the economic growth of the state.

Okun expressed appreciation to the governor for ensuring the construction of Eme-Ora Market Road, Ivbojekpen, describing it as economically strategic to the community.

Other areas impacted by the road construction projects implemented by the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) programme are Palace Road, Ivbihere Village in Ozalla, where work is 70 percent complete, and Ajanaku Street in Oke New Site, Owan West LGA, where construction work is nearing completion with side-drains completed.