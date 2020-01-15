NSCDC Investigates 27 Nigerian Women in Lebanon

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that it is investigating a list of 27 Nigerian ladies who travelled to Lebanon in search of employment.

The state commandant of NSCDC, Commander Bello Ale disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, while handing over Mrs. Gloria Taye Bright, who was repatriated to the country from Lebanon to the President of Eruku Progressive Union in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State , Mr Shola Daniels.

Ale who said that the repatriation of Gloria was one of the successes recorded by the security agency in its investigation of alleged slavery been subjected to Nigerian women in Lebanon.

He stated that the reparation was achieved through the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission and an NGO, Phemnick Life Support.

The commandant said that the list of the 27 women in Lebanon were revealed in a document retrieved from the three suspects arrested in connection with the alleged inhuman treatment of some Nigerian women who travelled to Lebanon, including Ms Omolola Ajayi and Mrs. Gloria Taye Bright whose videos where they were subjected to human slavery went viral in the country.

Ale said that the NSCDC was happy on the success made stating that “without the discovery and repatriation of Gloria, we would not have discovered where Omolola Ajayi were, adding that the arrest of the three suspects and the recovery of the documents containing the list of the 27 women who traveled to Lebanon through their agency exposed a lot about the deal.”

He said that the three suspects arrested included a Lebanese Wasit Muhammad, 63 years; Adetunji Sanusi, 33 years; and a lawyer; Tunde Awwal, 27 years, while the NSCDC was still searching for another member of the gang identified as Joseph who was presently at large.

Gloria Taye Bright in her remark said that she traveled to Lebanon in October 2019.

She added that she was recruited in Ilorin, Kwara State to work as an English teacher in Lebanon on a monthly salary of $1,000.

Taye who hailed from Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, said that her job was changed to house-help when she got to Lebanon.

She stated that she performed all sorts of menial job for her master.

The holder of National Diploma (ND) in Accounting said “There is no job in Lebanon and there is no Dollar in that country but they tricked us to the place and made us to believe that there is work there.”

She advised Nigerian women to beware of travelling agents who lied to them that there are jobs in foreign countries.

The National President of Eruku Progressive Union, Mr. Shola Daniels expressed gratitude to the NSCDC and other security agencies that worked for the location of Taye and the NGO as well as the federal government, which made the repatriation possible.