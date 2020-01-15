LG Introduces Laundry Machine with AI-Powered Washer

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its most advanced innovation in laundry, deploying artificial intelligence to deliver precision washing for optimal results.

The winner of the 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ, front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) motor along with the company’s AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service.

A statement explained that the AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s groundbreaking Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency.

LG’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 15 per cent.

“LG’s most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding and delicate) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the best wash.

“And LG’s new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. “And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

“The intelligent washer can also connect with Amazon Alexa through LG’s ThinQ mobile app to provide notifications when the laundry detergent is running low. Customers can enable Amazon Dash Replenishment via the app to automatically reorder pre-selected supplies such as detergent and fabric softener to be delivered right to their door,” the statement added.

According to the statement, to further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity.

“The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

In addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer additional convenient features that help save users time and deliver superior performance.

“With our innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations,” the president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Dan Song said.