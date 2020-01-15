LCC Cashless Policy Captures 23,000 Users

Bennett Oghifo

Lekki Concession Company (LCC), which is the manager of the Lekki Toll Road and the Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Bridge, has registered 23,000 vehicles e-card platform since the introduction of its cashless policy on January 2.

The introduction of the e-card payment has reduced the winding traffic on the bridge to a mere trickle.

According to the Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, a breakdown of the number of vehicles captured on the platform showed that 10,000 users already had their e-cards before the commencement of cashless policy while 13,000 more people joined the platform since January 2, bringing the number to 23,000.

Omomuwasan said the LCC hoped to increase the number of vehicles using the cashless platform to 100,000 in the future. He explained that the app would be easy to navigate for users who are familiar with their telephone.

He said: “We started the cashless policy on the second of January because Mr. Governor declared January 1st toll free. We have continued to see growth in the number of people who are coming on board through the non-cash medium. It’s not so much about revenue, rather we are pained by the struggle people go through on traffic and the loss of man-hours. We want people to pass through the bridge regularly and hassle-free.”

He observed that complaints by users of the app were expected and that gradually people would understand the process. “People are also seen on the bridge with low balance in their cards. What we need to do about that is to increase the publicity of the mobile application to enable them to know their balance before getting to the bridge. In addition, people are complaining that their cards are not working because sometimes people mix the old card with the new one.”

He said that a first timer “could pick the pre-loaded card before the gate and move on. The idea is to make both the bridge and the road cashless. We need to capture 80 to 90 per cent of motorists on the cashless policy. We are opening up centers on the mainland and the island for people to register because we want everybody to go on the e-tag.”