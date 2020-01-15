LBA Shortlists Eight for December NPFL Awards

The influential League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has announced eight nominees to vie for the Player and Coach of the month awards for December in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Instituted in 2009, the LBA is the foremost independent awards in Nigeria, which recognizes outstanding performers in the NPFL.

Four coaches in the running for the LBA Coach for December are Lobi Stars’ Gbenga Ogunbote, Akwa United’s Kennedy Boboye, Kano Pillars’ Ibrahim Musa and Sunshine Stars’ Sulaimon Kabir Dogo.

The quartet had impressive outings with their respective teams to earn nominations for the prestigious awards.

Ogunbote claimed two points at Warri Wolves and Enyimba, but lost once at Akwa United. He won thrice at home against Abia Warriors, Katsina United and Sunshine Stars, respectively to accumulate 11 points.

Boboye took over from John Obuh and led Akwa to three consecutive victories, including one on the road at Dakkada during the first ever topflight AkwaIbom derby. The Uyo side earned nine points under his tutelage.

Musa went through the month under review as the only unbeaten coach to earn 12 points; the highest by any coach in the month under review.

Dogo earned 11 points, including a famous 3-0 road trip win at Adamawa United.

Players nominated are: Sunshine Stars’ Israel Abia, Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma, Kano Pillars’ Rabiu Ali and Akwa United’s Akarandut Orok.

The winners of the Player and Manager for December will be announced on Friday.

NOMINEES

MANAGERS

Abdul Maikaba (Plateau United)

Gbenga Ogunbote (Lobi Stars)

Kennedy Boboye (Akwa United)

Ibrahim Musa (Kano Pillars)

PLAYERS

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

Victor Mbaoma (Akwa United)

Akarandut Orok (Akwa United)

Israel Abia (Sunshine Stars)