Ijaw Youths Warn against Alleged Plot to Cause Mayhem in Bayelsa

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

As the February 14 inauguration ceremony of David Lyon as the Governor of Bayelsa State draws near, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to cause instability in the oil-rich state.

IYC, in a statement by its Secretary-General (worldwide), Mr. Alfred Kemepado, described all those involved in the alleged plan as enemies of Bayelsa.

Kemepado added that rather than create crisis for the incoming administration, it was incumbent upon all well-meaning people of the state to float ideas that would ensure the rapid development of the state.

“We condemn any plot to cause unrest and political instability in Bayelsa State, the only homogeneous Ijaw State in Nigeria. Those who mean well for Bayelsa should come up with ideas and suggestions that would prosper the state and not cause division and instability in any arm of government just to satisfy their greed.

“What the incoming administration needs at this point is wise counsel that would further bring about development in the state and not one that will promote political instability and needless crisis as being plotted by some disgruntled politicians who do not mean well for Bayelsa State,” IYC said.

IYC scribe added that politicians who he argued constitute less than one per cent of the population of the state should not be allowed to plunge the state into needless crisis.

He called on the people of Bayelsa State, especially youths to resist the temptation of being used to promote any form of violence in the name of politics, pending the transition to a new administration.

IYC pointed out that the bulk of ordinary and innocent people of Bayelsa are always at the receiving end of any form of political instability, warning that this time such a move would be resisted.

“We call on those plotting against the destiny of the state to walk away from their evil plots and join hands to ensure a peaceful transition that would usher in the new government.

“Politics of any manner should end with the past electoral exercise and any person or party who feels unjustly treated should seek redress in the law courts as they are doing currently.

“The peace of Bayelsa State should not be compromised in any form. We as a matter of priority should concern ourselves with issues that will promote development and peace of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation at all times,” the group added.

IYC charged its members across the state to vehemently resist any form of political gangsterism from any quarter aimed at causing unrest in the heartland of the Ijaw nation, noting that the council would mobilise her youths to maintain the peace that currently exists in the state.

“The IYC will not allow unscrupulous midnight politicians and merchants of instability whose trade is to spark violence and sacrifice our youths,” the body said.

While also condemning the recent attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence, IYC called on the security agencies to uncover and arrest the perpetrators of the ‘dastardly’ act.

“Let us also warn that people should desist from politicising the attack on the home of former president. It is purely a criminal act that must be condemned and not to be politicised,” IYC scribe said.