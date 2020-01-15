Gunmen Abduct Two Teachers in Edo Community

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Two teachers, a male and a female, have been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Edo State community.

The two teachers were abducted last Monday, same day public and private schools resumed for academic activities in the state.

They were said to have been abducted while teaching at their place of primary assignment, Obi Primary School in Avbiosi Uzebba community, Owan West Local Government Area.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen stormed the school at about 10:30a.m. and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.

The witness said four of the six teachers escaped while the gunmen succeeded in taking two away.

It was gathered that security operatives supported by hunters and vigilance group rescued the male teacher at night.

Confirming the abduction, Chairman of Owan West LGA, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, assured the people that the female teacher identified as Mrs. Esther Alabi would soon be released.

Ilaboya, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Hassan Otinau, said all efforts were being made to release the teacher unhurt.

According to him, “We won’t relent until Mrs. Alabi is released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that she will be out in no time.

“Our thoughts are with the immediate family at this moment of uncertainty. Yes, we feel their pains, but we just have to keep up the tempo of our search as we did yesterday.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who trooped out in their numbers to join the search party. Thank you all for your efforts; it really shows the love that binds us together as a people of a local government area.

“Last night, the kidnappers made contact with the family; I personally spoke with Mrs. Alabi, and urged her to be in good spirit that help was on the way.

Ilaboya explained further that: “We will step up the search this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victim is rescued unhurt. I believe that with the combined efforts of all, we will get her out in no time.

“I am personally pained by this ugly situation, where harmless primary school teachers are now targets of kidnappers.

“Yesterday was their first day in school after the New Year break, and their joy of reuniting with their pupils has been turned upside down.

“One thing I want to tell our people is that we will chase these bandits out of Owan West area, that is a promise, and we won’t compromise on this.”