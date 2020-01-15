Finance Act as Game Changer for MSMEs

The Finance Act will help ease the burden on micro, small and medium-sized businesses, provide incentives for investment and help raise the country’s revenue, writes Obinna Chima

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed into law, the Finance Bill 2019, as the government seeks to shore up its revenue and also strengthen the struggling micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Buhari’s assent to the bill was announced by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement.

He said the president had told the National Assembly last year that the 2020 budget, which comprised five objectives, was also made up of the draft Finance Bill.

The draft Finance Bill, according to the statement, consisted of 7.5 per cent increase in VAT rate from the hitherto five per cent rate.

He recalled the president’s remarks that: “This Finance Bill has five strategic objectives, in terms of achieving incremental, but necessary, changes to our fiscal laws.

“These objectives are; promoting fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation; reforming domestic tax laws to align with global best practices; introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets; supporting MSMEs in line with our Ease of Doing Business Reforms; and raising revenues for government.”

Adesina stated that with the president’s assent to the bill, there would be more revenue to finance key government projects, especially in the areas of health, education and critical infrastructure.

The sweeping changes to the tax laws, covering seven different tax laws, under the new regulation are expected to have positive impact on investments and ease of paying taxes especially for MSMEs.

It is envisaged that changes to the tax laws would be on an annual basis to ensure that Nigeria’s tax system continues to evolve in line with changes in business and economic conditions.

For instance, before the new law, companies were charged tax at 30 per cent on their dividend distributions where such dividends exceed the taxable profits for the year notwithstanding that profits being distributed may have been taxed in prior years, exempt from tax, or taxed under a different tax law.

This, according to a recent report by PwC Nigeria, particularly affects holding companies on dividends received from their subsidiaries thereby making Nigeria unattractive as a headquarters or group holding company location.

But, the new law limits the application of the tax only to untaxed profits that are not exempt from tax.

Also, prior to the signing of the law, companies that declare and pay interim dividends were required to remit income tax at 30 per cent on such dividends to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

But under the new legislation, the provision has been repealed. While the repeal addressed the intended exemption of advance tax on interim dividend, it also implies that withholding tax (WHT) applies on bonus shares or dividend-in-specie.

In addition, the law has amended the contentious commencement and cessation rules in Companies Income Tax Act (CITA). The effect of these rules is that companies suffer tax twice on profits of at least 12 months, when they commence business.

“Conversely, on cessation of business, a period of up to 12-month escapes tax. The removal of these rules is considered a welcome development.

“CITA empowers the FIRS to grant certain exemptions on group re-organisations, where certain criteria are fulfilled,” the Pwc report stated.

In terms of the Personal Income Tax Act, the law has removed the tax exemption on withdrawals from pension schemes except the prescribed conditions are met: banks will be required to request for Tax Identification Number (TIN) before opening bank accounts for individuals, while existing account holders must provide their Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) to continue operating their accounts; e-mails are to be accepted by the tax authorities as a formal channel of correspondence with taxpayers, and penalty for failure to deduct tax will also apply to agents appointed for tax deduction.

This penalty is 10 per cent of the tax not deducted, plus interest at the prevailing monetary policy rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, under the legislation, the duties currently performed by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) as it relates to administering the Personal Income Tax Act, would now be performed by the FIRS.

In terms of VAT, the law introduced VAT exemption on Group re-organisations, provided that, the sale is to a Nigerian company; the entities involved are part of a recognised group of companies 365 days before the transaction, among others.

Similar to the VAT amendment, the law also introduced capital gain tax (CGT) exemption on Group re-organisations, provided that, among other things, the assets are sold to a Nigerian company and is for the better organisation of the trade or business.

The practice prior to the law was that companies send an approval request letter under CITA Section 29(9) to the FIRS, and include a CGT exemption request.

Effects on MSMEs

The Finance Law introduced across-the-board, changes to the various tax laws in Nigeria that would impact on MSMEs and their role in sustainable economic growth.

It provides certain incentives for businesses. Companies are generally expected to account for VAT based on invoices issued (i.e. accrual). This requires companies to render returns in the month following taxable supply or purchase. Failure to register for VAT attracts a penalty of N10,000 and N5,000 for each subsequent month where failure continues.

Exported services and basic food items are exempted from VAT. The VAT Act defines exported service as service performed by a Nigerian resident or a Nigerian company to a person outside Nigeria which is ambiguous. It also prescribes that small businesses with turnover less than N25 million would be exempted from CIT while a lower CIT rate of 20 per cent now applies to medium-sized companies with turnover between N25 million and N100 million. Small businesses may have to prove to their customers that they do not meet the threshold to avoid withholding tax.

As stated previously, it has raised VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, while penalties for failure to register has increased to N25,000 for the first month of default and N20,000 for each subsequent month.

It has introduced two additional categories of fixed base (FB) to capture e-commerce and technical/management/consultancy services provided remotely by non-resident companies (NRCs) to Nigerian consumers, to the extent that the providers have significant economic presence in Nigeria.

It also gives the Minister of Finance broad powers to determine, by order, the triggers and/or thresholds for significant economic presence in Nigeria. A bit more engagement would be required to avoid double taxation in the area of corporate income tax. The FIRS may need to provide some clarification on what mode of returns would be required for the permanent establishments.

“The FIRS may also need to invest in capacity to understand the businesses of taxpayers in this sector in order to determine what services are being provided to Nigerian residents and how to fairly determine the attributable profits,” the report stated.