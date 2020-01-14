ICAN Calls for Inclusion of Members in Accreditation Team of Tertiary Institutions

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National President of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Nigeria (ICAN), Nnamdi Anthony Okwuadigbo, has called for the inclusion of members of the institute in the accreditation team of tertiary Institutions.

He said this is necessary especially in the accreditation of Accounting departments and related programmes as this will hinge in the curriculum of the institutions which will be in line with present demands of the dynamics of marketing.

Okwuadigbo made the call Tuesday, in Abuja when he led a delegation to the office of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

He also appealed that holders of the Institute’s Accounting Technician Scheme (ATS) certificate be granted direct entry admission into the nation’s universities in addition to the ministry sponsoring staff, who are ICAN members, to the various training programmes of the institute.

He stressed that in spite of the numerous achievements of the institute, a lot still needs to be done in order to reach the desired destination.

He said: “Representatives of ICAN should be on the accreditation team of accounting departments of tertiary institutions in order to ensure that the curricula of these institutions are in line with the demands of the dynamic market.”

He added that the institute is willing and ready to organize an in-house training of relevant staff of the ministry on accounting principles, and solicited for assistance in acquiring a land within the FCT for the construction of a convention centre, amongst others.

In response, Adamu said the resolve to work closely with the institute was informed by the institute’s commitment to national development, noting that if the same passion and professionalism is deployed in the education sector, the lives of the citizenry will be affected positively.

He hereby called on officials and members of ICAN to evolve more proactive and inclusive policies geared towards moving the economy to the league of developed nations.

He said: “In recognition of the numerous contributions of the accounting profession to national development, the federal government is ready and committed to work with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in moving the nation to its desired level of development.”