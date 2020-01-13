We Initiated Unbundling of Mass Communication in Universities, Says NUJ

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National President of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Chief Christopher Isiguzo, has stated that the Union was in support of unbundling of Mass Communication in Nigerian universities across the country.

Isiguzo, who made the comment in Bauchi at the weekend while reacting to trending report that the National University Commission (NUC) had abolished studying Mass Communication in universities, said NUJ, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Nigerian Institute Public Relations (NIPR), Radio, Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) proposed the idea to NUC.

According to him, “We are in it. This is what is obtainable in developed countries, and I think Nigeria is just trying to implement it. We have been saying that if anyone wants to study journalism, advertising, public relations, broadcast and others, it should be separated from one another.”

The NUJ president, who is in Bauchi State on a two-day interactive visit with his members, also said the Union is working to ensure that all journalists are captured in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He also sounded a warning that the Union would not tolerate harassment of its members by the security agents, adding: “We wrote letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the case of Omoyele Sowore; we wrote letter to the Cross Rivers Governor over the case of Agba Jalingo, and we fought the release of Jones Abiri when he was picked up by operatives of Department of State Service (DSS).”

The NUJ president also said he was impressed with the report of a good working relationship between journalists in the state and the administration of the state Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, urging the tempo to be sustained for the good of the people of the state.

Isiguzo, who was in Bauchi in the company of other national officials of the Union, had earlier toured the roads and water projects executed by the Mohammed-led administration just as he commended the governor for the initiatives, saying they would enhance the socio-economic and living conditions of the people of the state.