Osinbajo Hails Sanusi for Keeping Peace in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday commended the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, for keeping peace in his kingdom.

Osinbajo commended the emir for ensuring peace in the state, saying his efforts will go a long way in maintaining the unity of the state.

The vice-president further explained that the projects he commissioned in the state were great development and it is part of the dividends of democracy that will benefit the good people of the state.

While commending the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Osinbajo said the people of Kano deserved such development projects.

In his short remark, the Emir Sanusi told the vice-president to consider Kano State as his second home.

He commended Osinbajo for recognising the state as one of the most peaceful in the country, adding that he is always welcome in Kano.

According to him, the visit of the vice-president to commission the projects is a welcome development.

The projects commissioned by Osinbajo included the Murtala Mohammed Way flyover, the longest in Africa, which was completed by Ganduje and named after Business mogul Alhaji Aminu Alhassan-Dantata.

Other projects commissioned are the Katsina Road underpass, named after Alhaji Tijjani Hashim, and the vice-president also laid the foundation for the construction of Kofar Mata underpass.