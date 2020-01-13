Osinbajo, Abiodun, Wike, Others Laud Military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike; Governor Seriake Dickson; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State have hailed the military for keeping the country safe and preserving it for future generation.

The vice president and these governors spoke separately on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Church Service in Abuja and the states.

Speaking at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Sunday, the Osinabajo who argued that “Their labour will never be in vain,” also noted that the country had not been fair to its legioners, Osinbajo said the government was determined to improve the lives of the military personnel

“The government is determined to better the lives of the military men and officers by improving the budget of the armed forces.We thank you for your faithfulness to the nation and pray God to continue to bless and protect you.”

On his part, Abiodun said armed forces men who died in active service should be regarded as martyrs, while their families should be given recognition.

Abiodun also spoke at the special church service to mark the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters, Ake, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said, “The military martyrs paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria to remain one and for us to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“Let us look around us, let’s find a widow; let’s find a widower; let’s find an orphan of a fallen soldier; let us reach out to them.

“As an administration, we shall continue to support the Nigerian Legion. We shall continue to appreciate all our fallen heroes.”

In Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the armed forces were helping Nigeria to move forward.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, said Abia State had remained peaceful and secured.

He prayed to God to grant the family of the fallen heroes the fortitude to bear the loss of their relatives as they forge ahead.

In Rivers State, Wike said heaven and Nigerians would never honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces engaged in the snatching of ballot boxes and rigging of elections.

Wike, who spoke at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom on Sunday, urged soldiers to be professional.

“It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel. Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct. Those who come to rig elections or kill Rivers people, heaven will never remember them,” the governor said.

The governor, however, praised the armed forces for the role they had played in preserving the unity of the country.

“But for them, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents and armed robbers would have taken over the country,” he said.

Akeredolu of Ondo State urged Nigerians to show love, support and pray for the wives and children of the military men who died during the service to their father land.

The governor, who was represented at a church service at the Christ Apostolic Church, Iro, Akure, by his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, added that the selfless service of the men of the armed forces had ensured national cohesion.

He said, “The current counter-terrorism operations by the Nigerian Armed Forces have claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men. The selfless services of these people have ensured national cohesion and global peace.

“If we remember our brothers and sisters that fell victim of terrorism and insurgency, we would then appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of our armed forces.”

Also at the service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, yesterday called on government at all levels to increase support for the armed forces and other security agencies to enable them perform their statutory duties effectively in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor identified appropriate and adequate investment in the security sector as a veritable means to winning the war against terrorism, banditry and crude oil theft.

Dickson noted that Nigeria would not be able to make appreciable progress in the fight against oil bunkering and other crimes if its armed forces were not well funded, equipped and trained.