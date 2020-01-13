Firm Empowers Females  

Kings and Queens Beauty Institute (KQBI) has announced the commencement of training for over 30 young female beneficiaries selected from Karimajiji and Kuchingoro communities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a conscious effort to help secure their future by promoting self-sustainability.

KQBI is a government approved training institute for cosmetology and beauty therapy.

The Director of the institute, Susie Aghedo, explained that the gesture, which was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR), was envisaged to take the girl child out of the street and secure a future for them through profitable training that would provide them a means of livelihood.

She said most girl children are trafficked largely because they are idle with nothing to do while some had dropped out of school.

According to her, when the traffickers come with all manners of enticement, the vulnerable girls often easily fall prey to the former’s antics, adding that the reverse is the case where the young female is profitably engaged.

Importantly, Aghedo said the training was a way of giving back to the society, adding that, “as the saying goes, when you train a girl you train the community”, adding that adding it’s “more like train the trainer, it’s expected that these 30 girls will in turn train others in the community.”

Also, Registrar of the institute, Toritse Ikomi said the Institute also offers diploma in cosmetology and beauty therapy to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for a career in the salon and beauty industry, by taking students through all departments in hairdressing, beauty therapy, nail technology, make-up to blend, academic learning with hands on practical experience.