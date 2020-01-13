Beloxxi Group Boss Plans Foundation to Immortalise Brother

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Chairman of Beloxxi Group, Obi Ezeude, has stated that he would immortalise his late elder brother, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ezeude, to keep his memory alive.

Emmanuel Ezeude, a US trained engineer, had died in September 2019 at the age of 72.

The late Ezeude sat atop chains of industries including being President and CEO of Gemini World Enterprises, sole distributor of Proline hair products in Nigeria and founder of Emkay Enterprises which is into cosmetics.

Obi Ezeude, who spoke with THISDAY in Uke, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after the interment of his late brother’s remains, said the departure of his brother would leave a big void in the family.

“He was a gentleman. He was that kind of man you met and always wanted to meet again, several times over. Very warm, very receptive and always willing to help. We may set up a foundation in his memory, or some other thing, but after now, we will begin to think of how to do that.

“We cherished him, and his absence will be well felt. We will look for a way to immortalise him. I am not sure now what we will do, but we will surely do something to immortalise him,” he said.