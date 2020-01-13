APC Celebrates Senate President at 61

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has he marked his 61st birthday.

APC, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described him as a patriotic Nigerian, a diligent and experienced legislator, a loyal party man and a foremost progressive politician with enviable passion for the growth and development of our country.

He said Lawan’s leadership of the 9th National Assembly has put the interest of Nigerians above any pecuniary interest.

According to him, “In less than a year since the current lawmakers were inaugurated, Senator Lawan has deftly moulded a Senate where the party in the majority, the APC has been working harmoniously with the minority parties on common issues of national concern.”

Issa-Onilu added that the 9th National Assembly under Lawan has continued to enact people-oriented legislations and sustained cordial working relationship with other arms of government, a critical requirement for good governance and smooth administration of the country.

The party spokesman said the leadership of the party has every reason to share in the glory and achievement of the current Senate leadership.

Issa-Onilu added: “In acknowledgement of the Senate President’s sterling leadership qualities, our party recently appointed him to lead the APC National Reconciliation Committee.

“We are confident the committee will succeed in its mandate to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.”