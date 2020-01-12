Hooliganism: Nasarawa United Clears LMC Fines

BY Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa United FC has cleared all fines it incurred from the League Management Company (LMC) following a violent attack on match officials and others at the Lafia Township stadium last year.

The LMC, administrators of the NPFL, in a reaction to the unfortunate development took disciplinary actions against the club and consequently hammered a cumulative fine of N4, 250, 000, including a N1,250,000 compensation for the match officials, against the Nasarawa United FC.

However, the state commissioner for youths and sports, Uthman Bala-Adams, disclosed yesterday in Lafia that the state government has cleared all the fines meted on the football club by the LMC.

He added that other conditions outlined by the LMC for compliance, especially security, by the Nasarawa United were as well pursued to the last degrees.

Bala-Adams also disclosed that the state government had concluded arrangements to engage an experienced Technical Adviser for its Nasarawa United FC before January 19.

According to the commissioner, “we are going to bring a more experienced Technical Adviser to add value to what the current technical crew is doing.

“In respect of adding more players, we want to bring the new Technical Adviser first so that he can vet those players who were on standby to play for Nasarawa United before the January 19 close of shop.”