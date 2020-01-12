Femi Fani-Kayode Bereaved

The wise Israelite monarch of long ago, King Solomon, taught that there is a time for everything: that to everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die. From the most recent thrumming in media airwaves, Mr. Hilary Chikwendu of Nanka, the father-in-law of Fani-Kayode has passed on to glory.

The news of Mr. Chikwendu’s death originated from a post on the Facebook page of Femi Fani-Kayode.

According to the former minister of aviation, his father-in-law gave up the ghost in Abuja at about 10.00 am. Describing the death as a painful incident, Fani-Kayode remarked that the family is in mourning and wished the dear and precious soul of Mr. Chikwendu a peaceful rest.

For Femi Fani-Kayode to pen only a handful of words, a man who is known for his copious and poignant essays, a deep injury and grief followed this loss, and one only hopes it does not develop into an abscess of despondency.

While not very much is general knowledge about Mr. Hilary Chikwendu, it is well known that he is responsible for one of the great lights of Fani-Kayode’s life, his lovely wife, Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode, beauty pageant title-holder, model, and Nollywood actress. She is it who distinguished Fani-Kayode as the proud father of a set of triplets, Ragnar Okunade Olusegun Fani-Kayode, Aiden Olumide Benaniah Kayode, and Liam Oluwanifemi Fani-Kayode.

The legacy of Mr. Chikwendu is apparent from the heights to which his daughter, Precious, has ascended. From her primary and secondary education in Makurdi, Benue State, to her tertiary education in the University of Calabar, Cross River State – where she obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Environmental Science (Forestry and Wildlife Conservation), the maternal grandfather of Fani-Kayode’s triplets has given more to the Nigerian society than one immediately makes out.

To the man who conceded his daughter’s passions, such that she came to represent Nigeria at Miss United Nations Pageant in Jamaica, 2014 (and won the world title for her family, community, state and country), words are barely adequate to reckon the loss. If there is any consolation, it is that Mr. Hilary Chikwendu, proud father, grandfather, and father-in-law is in a better place.