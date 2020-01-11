Who is the Boss?

A newbie movie maker, Chinaza Onuzo, in his directorial debut feature film, casts popular Nollywood star Funke Akindele and others, to deliver on his relatable romantic comedy. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

A co-founder of one of the industry’s frontline movie production companies, Chinaza Onuzo, has for the first time moved into the director’s seat with “Who’s The Boss,” a romantic-comedy set for release in February 2020. An excited Onuzo, who is no stranger to Nollywood, as one of the leading writers in the industry, had taken to his Instagram page with a short teaser to announce the film. “I always like to say no film is special,” he writes. “They are like our children, and we love each one equally. However, this one is a little bit special because it happens to be my directorial debut.”

In addition, the newbie director, had this to say about why this project among all others, to choose to make his directorial debut: “I fell in love with the story and I knew I wanted to be the one to bring it to the world. We had an amazing cast and crew and I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic we created.”

“Who’s The Boss” will open in cinemas all over West Africa on February 28, 2020. In the upcoming Inkblot’s movie, Funke Akindele stars in the lead as Hauwa.

Akindele who is fresh off her directorial debut, this time only dons her acting hat to give an outstanding performance. “I love working with Inkblot again. I love my character Hauwa and I can’t wait for all my fans to love and hate her at the same time,” said Funke.

The ‘Jenifa’ star is joined on the set by Blossom Chukwujekwu, Segun Arinze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, and Tayo Faniran (Big Brother Africa stars), as the cast of the film.

Zulumoke Oyibo, Co-Founder at Inkblot agreed with Akindele-Bello saying, “Seeing Funke at work was hilarious, I couldn’t stop laughing. We’re so excited by Who’s The Boss. It’s a relatable, funny romantic comedy with an all-star cast and a great message. We can’t wait for you all to see it. It was a no-brainer when Chinaza said he wanted to direct. It was long overdue.

He not only brought the world to life in such vivid and imaginative ways, but he also had a clear vision for the project and delivered way above our expectations.”

From the plot of ‘Who’s the Boss’ tells the story of Hauwa (Funke Akindele) – a hard to please and tough as nails boss, tormenting Liah (Sharon Ooja), an overworked and overlooked Advertising Agency creative. Liah decides to invent another boss, Lekan (Blossom Chukwujekwu), to front for the side hustle start-up agency she uses to explore her creative pursuits. Her world begins to unravel when her start-up wins a lucrative contract and she is thrust into the spotlight.

‘Who’s the Boss’ takes the number 12 spot on Inkblot Studio productions. With two films (The Set Up and Love Is War) listed in the top 10 Nollywood box office releases of 2019, the leading production company also debuted several of their recent titles (New Money, Moms At War & Up North) on Netflix to popular and critical acclaim.