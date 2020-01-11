No War of Godfathers over Ogun Commissioners, Says Abiodun

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, friday denied speculations that certain political godfathers in the state were at war over who should be in his cabinet, thus delaying the appointment of commissioners for seven months.

He, as such, tasked his newly sworn in commissioners not to be answerable to political godfathers but to the people of the state, on whose mandate the administration got into power.

He gave the admonition, after the inauguration of the 19 commissioners and 15 special advisers at the Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

His counsel came on the heels of speculations that political godfathers had made the governor hamstrung for seven months before he could take a decision on the composition of his cabinet.

But putting a lie to the insinuation, Abiodun averred that he delayed the constitution of his cabinet because he was shopping for credible hands that he described as “game changers”.

“Let me say that your appointment comes at a very important period in the history of our dear state. Some have insinuated the appointment into the State Executive Council is late.

“Nevertheless, to procure the very best, that is, game changers who believe in our all-hands-on-desk-approach, team players who will make an impact, one must consult widely. We thus have made sure that the best hands emerge,” he clarified.

He however denied that some political godfathers gave him the current list of members of his cabinet, saying, “I must also state that no individual or group is solely responsible for your emergence.

“You are accountable to the people who must be at the centre of your work at every point in time.

The Governor assigned Mr. Afolabi Afuape to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr. Tunji Akinosi, Forestry; Dr. Adeola Odedina, Agriculture; Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Budget and Planning; Mr. Gbolahan Adeniran, Justice; while Mr. Tunji Odunlami is to man Urban and Physical Planning;

Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun is to oversee the Environment Ministry; Dr. Tomi Coker, Health, and Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, Special Duties.

Others are: Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Finance; Mr. Oludotun Taiwo, Rural Development; Mr. Ganiyu Hamzat, Community Development and Cooperatives; Mrs. Funmi Efuwape, Women Affairs, and Social Development.

Mr. Kehinde Oluwadare would be in charge of the Ministry for Youth and Sports; Mr. Jamiu Omoniyi, Housing; Mr. Toyin Taiwo, Culture and Tourism and Mr. Ade Akinsanya, Works and Infrastructure.

The Special Advisers are: Mr. Adebiyi Adeleye, Hon. Adijat Oladapo, Mr. Aina Salami, Engr. Babatunde Adeshina, Hon. Babatunde Olaotan, Dr. Joseph Odemuyiwa, Mr. Kunle Otun, Mr. Ola Oresanya, AIG Olushola Subair (Rtd), Mrs. Ronke Soyombo and Hon. Tajudeen Egunjobi.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioners and Special Advisers, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Afolabi Afuwape, appreciated the governor for the privilege to serve, assuring the people of their dedication to the state.