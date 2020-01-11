NIMC Plans UTME Candidates Registration in Abuja, Lagos, Kano Saturday

Following difficulties and complaints of alleged extortion of candidates hoping to sit for the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) Examination by staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), over the mandatory registration and possession of National Identification number, the Commission announced special arrangement whereby centers in Lagos, Kano and Abuja would register them Saturday.

The Commission made the intervention through its tweeter handle where it explained that only students would be registered at the various centers in the three states saturday

“All NIMC enrolment centres in Abuja, Kano and Lagos will open on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to enroll UTME/DE candidates only.

“Candidates should come along with their school means of identification and required documents for the NIN enrolment exercise,” the Commission announced.

This may have been due to difficulties experienced by candidates, and other Nigerians seeking to obtain the NIN who usually besiege registration centers as early as 5am daily and still fail to register, fueling apprehension that some intending JAMB candidates might miss registration.

JAMB had on October 17, 2019, announced that only candidates with the NIN would be registered for the 2020 UTME

Notwithstanding the inability of many candidates to obtain the NIN within the week, added to network issues occasioning slow pace of the exercise, JAMB said it would not heed calls to cancel or review the possession of NIN as prerequisite for registration of the examination.

Allegations had been rife by candidates seeking enrolment that officials of NIMC and touts fronting for them had cashed on the glitches to extort money from them and other Nigerians.

It was alleged that sums ranging between N500 and N2,000 from candidates were being extorted from the hapless candidates.

NIMC however had assured of putting in all efforts to ensure that no intending JAMB candidate was left unregistered before the due date of the exercise.