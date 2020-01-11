Melvyn Kash: I’m in Music to Make Grandfather Proud That His First Nigerian Grandson Took after Him

Melvyn Kash, 31, singer, actor and entrepreneur is an Afro-Asian best known as the Choko King. He has released two new singles titled, Choko and Finally Found You. With a trajectory in India for acting in movies, Kash came to the fore through a lead role in Tamil Movie in 2010. Since then, he has kept the pace. In 2018, he appeared on Nigeria’s entrepreneurial business TV reality show -The Next Titan Nigeria Season 5. Today, this Nigerian-Indian is pushing the boundaries with his music. He speaks to Adedayo Adejobi on his music

and inspirations

How did you come about your music talent?

I would simply say it’s in the blood. I inherited the talent from the Indian side of me. My grandfather was a musician, my uncle too is a musician and I too I am doing the same to make grandfather proud that his first Nigerian grandson took after him.

Why did you choose Pop?

I actually love R&B and Pop and it just flows from me like a river, it’s in me and I’m in it.

How many songs have you recorded so far?

I have recorded 11 songs and all 11 comprise of R&B, Pop, Reggae and Gospel.

Who of your contemporaries do you listen to the most?

I spend more time listening to songs from Chris Brown, 2Face Idibia, Tiwa Savage, P-Squared and Lil Wayne.

What influences the songs you sing?

Prayer, I pray before I start compositions; asking The Holy Ghost for help from above, coupled with my experiences, people’s experiences.

Who were your music influences?

Chris Brown really influenced my singing a lot when I was 18 going to 19, with his single album “With You”. I also love the king of R&B, R. Kelly, with the way he sings and performs. I love the voice of Beyoncé and emulated her vocal style even though it was tough. I loved Usher Raymond “You Remind Me of a Girl” and Psquare’s “No one like you” back in 2007. All of them began to draw me to my calling and 2Face Idibia’s African Queen and True Love, got me signing love songs.

How would you describe your style?

I would like to kiss it here by saying I’m the Afro-Asian Pop Artiste with an African Asian Style, giving Pop and R&B music an African Asian touch with a difference.

What is the first album you ever owned? How did you acquire it?

I purchased Face to Face by 2Face Idibia while I was in Nigeria. I bought it and took it home and started listening and singing to it, to improve my singing capabilities and writing skills.

What hip-hop albums did you grow up listening to?

Growing up in the 90s, I can remember the rap god, Eminem’s ‘I’m Shady’ from his album ‘Slim Shady’ produced by Dr. Dre. Also Snop Dog the Doggy Style was in vogue then. I love listening to All eyes on Me by Tu Pac Shakur, songs from Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt album was on the airplay in those days. I can remember Dr. Dre songs from his album The Chronic. Also, I so much love pop rapper, Lil Wayne and Tha Carter album. In fact, I have all five Tha Cater Albums from Tha Cater to Tha Carter 5

Where is your artistic inspiration from?

From the King of Pop, Micheal Jackson. He’s very artistic and I so much want to inherit that from him.

Who’s your fashion icon and why?

Michael Jackson the king of Pop is the fashion icon I would like to imitate as his fashion style and sense is remarkable, unforgettable, historical and outstanding.

Any collaboration on the way?

Yes, I’m looking forward to collaborating with some big names in the Nigerian music industry and with some international artistes

What would be your dream collaboration?

To produce an album with collaborations from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Tiwa Savage, Ed Sheeran, Pit Bull, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Davido and Don Jazzy.

Who is your superhero alter-ego and why?

Michael Jackson is my super hero. He’s extraordinary and always wanted to be different, stand out from the rest. He always wanted to be the creator of new, impossible and never exited phenomena’s.

He’s a legend that can never be forgotten from earth. He brought a difference to Pop music and I want to be remembered upon all corners of the earth just like MJ.

What’s a song you have stuck in your head these days?

The African legendary female singer Tiwa Savage has got me hooked with her Afro Pop song “Quality Attention”. It has been on replay on my iTunes playlist, I love her style… I love her.

What’s your favourite thing to order from room service?

Well, when I’m in a hotel, I’d like my favourite song playing with some wine and a masseur.

Plans for the New Year?

I want to Structure my management, promote my brand Melvyn Kash Music aka The “Choko King”, carry out some community development services, mentor and manage young talents of my kind and Most importantly, be a blessing to others.